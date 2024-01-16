Bond index inclusion soon: Govt may opt for longer term G-secs in FY25

With India’s inclusion in global bond indices starting next financial year, the central government believes there will be greater scope for shifting to borrowings via long-term government securities (G-sec) from short-term instruments. This change may be factored into the FY25 interim Budget.

“While this has been our focus, the inclusion of India in global bond indices gives us the opportunity to accelerate the shift towards longer tenure G-secs,” an official said, requesting anonymity.



However, the tenure of securities is not announced in the Budget and communicated to the market during the release of the half-yearly borrowing calendar in March and