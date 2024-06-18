Bosch has joined the elite group of companies with a market capitalisation of Rs 1 trillion, after the stock price of auto ancillary company hit a new high of Rs 34,331.80 as it rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade.

At 11:13 am; with Rs 1.0 trillion market capitalisation, Bosch was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 33,918. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.35 per cent at 77,260.

With today’s gain, the stock has recovered by 25 per cent from its low of Rs 27,500 touched on June 4. Thus far in the