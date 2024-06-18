Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bosch market cap crosses Rs 1 trillion; stock hits new high, gains 6%

At 11:13 am; with Rs 1.0 trillion market capitalisation, Bosch was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 33,918.

Bosch
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bosch has joined the elite group of companies with a market capitalisation of Rs 1 trillion, after the stock price of auto ancillary company hit a new high of Rs 34,331.80  as it rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade.

At 11:13 am; with Rs 1.0 trillion market capitalisation, Bosch was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 33,918. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.35 per cent at 77,260.

With today’s gain, the stock has recovered by 25 per cent from its low of Rs 27,500 touched on June 4. Thus far in the
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Bosch Auto ancillaries market capitalisation stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon