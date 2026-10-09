Box office boost lifts multiplex outlook as broadcasters face a weak Q2

Listed majors had a mixed performance on the bourses. PVR Inox led the pack with a gain of 21.6 per cent in the past year, while Sun TV rose 9 per cent. Zee Entertainment sharply underperformed with a fall of 36 per cent over this period.

Revenue for multiplex market leader PVR Inox was boosted by strong box office collections. Elara Research estimates net collections for Hindi releases at ₹1,290 crore in Q2FY27, up 30 per cent year-on-year and 51 per cent sequentially. The movies that boosted collections were Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur The Movie, Dhamaal 4, Awarapan 2 and Toxic (Hindi).

Nuvama Research estimates the average ticket price (ATP) at ₹294 (up 12 per cent year-on-year and 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter), while spending per head was at ₹152 (up 13 per cent year-on-year). Footfalls at 46 million were up 4 per cent year-on-year. Analysts led by Abneesh Roy of Nuvama Research point out that Hanuman Ansh emerged as a sleeper hit, with the bulk of revenue generated from week four onwards, when the share of producers is lower, leading to better profitability for PVR. Major Bollywood releases in Q3 are Drishyam 3, Jailer 2 and Ramayana Part 1, while Hollywood releases for this period include Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. PVR Inox is its top pick in the media and entertainment space.

JM Financial Research says that PVR’s gains were led by higher average ticket prices and spending per head, with an increased Hollywood contribution supporting realisations. It expects operating leverage and cost control to drive a 400-basis-point year-on-year expansion in the pre-Ind AS operating profit margin to 20.8 per cent in the quarter.

Analysts led by Rajiv Berlia of the brokerage have upgraded the stock, given a strong content pipeline across Hollywood, Hindi and regional films, improving realisations, operating leverage and cost control. Capital-light expansion and a net cash balance sheet further strengthen the recovery, says the brokerage. The second consecutive year of healthy performance in FY27 after a strong FY26 cements the recovery in PVR and partly disproves fears of OTT disruption, it adds.

Broadcasters had a muted quarter. Advertising revenues for Zee Entertainment are expected to be flat on a year-on-year basis but could rise on a sequential basis, given the FIFA World Cup and partnership-led gains. Elara Research expects festival season-led benefits to flow into Q3. Subscription revenue may grow 21 per cent year-on-year, led by digital as well as FIFA-led revenue (FIFA likely contributed 15 per cent growth in total subscription revenue). The brokerage expects subscription revenue growth to continue on a better repeat rate of FIFA viewership to Zee’s OTT platform.

Analysts led by Karan Taurani of the brokerage expect revenue to grow 9.3 per cent year-on-year and 12.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter, but higher advertising and promotion spending at 24.5 per cent of sales, compared with 18.7 per cent in the year-ago quarter, may keep the operating profit margin at 4.2 per cent, down 323 basis points year-on-year.

Nuvama Research expects Zee’s revenue to rise, led by 20 per cent year-on-year growth in subscription revenue and strong digital growth. Zee’s ad revenue is likely to turn flat year-on-year after nine consecutive quarters of decline, backed by a favourable base and the FIFA World Cup. Zee5 revenue is estimated to reach ₹640 crore, up 106 per cent year-on-year, while remaining profitable at the operating level.