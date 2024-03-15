BPCL, HPCL, IOC shed up to 6% on petrol, diesel price cuts, margin worries

Shares of state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) declined up to 6 per cent on BSE in Friday’s early trade after the government reduced prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, effective from today March 15.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) slipped 6 per cent to Rs 469.70, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) were down 4 per cent each at Rs 584.10 and Rs 163.60, respectively, in intra-day trade.

However, at 09:24 am; these stocks were off their lows, trading 2-3 per cent down. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.2 per cent at 72,983.

With today’s decline, the stock price of OMCs have declined between 15 per cent and 21 per cent from their respective 52-week highs touched in mid-February. However, the stocks are at levels, which are more-than-double their respective 52-week lows.

As per analysts, OMC stocks could exhibit a negative reaction in the near term to the retail price cut, coupled with the recent elevated Brent crude prices of $85 per bbl.

"There is no indication of any excise duty relief from the central government and it seems the price cut will be borne wholly by OMCs. Blended gross marketing margin was Rs 3.4/ltr, which will now (post price cut) be slightly below Rs 2/ltr", said Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said.

MOFSL has a buy rating on HPCL and IOCL and a neutral rating on BPCL. As the impact of the Red sea crisis on crude oil and refining GRMs wanes, the brokerage believes marketing margins can again (even post the price cut) recover to above Rs 3/ltr.

The price reduction is likely to result in OMCs’ GMM declining to Rs 2.2/ltr on diesel and Rs 3.5/ltr on petrol, resulting in blended auto-fuel GMM of Rs 2.6/ltr (vs historical GMM of Rs 3.5/ltr), noted those at JM Financial.

"This is negative for them as the Street was not expecting a fuel price cut (after a fiscally prudent Union Budget, the expectation of a strong mandate for the current government, and the delay in fuel price cut until now), " it said.

In August 2023, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had hinted that OMCs should cut prices by pointing out two successive quarters of growth. He had repeated the same in December. However, OMC officials had maintained that they continued to make under-recoveries on diesel sales.

The three public sector OMCs, IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, have raked in major profits in the first three quarters of the ongoing financial year.

However, JM Financial adds that the extent of damage has been partly curtailed by ensuring that the fuel price cut is limited to only Rs 2/ltr.

There is also a strong possibility that they will be allowed to make normal GMM of Rs 3.5/ltr post elections (assuming Brent crude price stays within $75-80/bbl), it said.