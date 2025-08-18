Large capex a key concern for BPCL amid crude oil price uncertainty

Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s (BPCL’s) operating and net profit came in below expectations in Q1FY26, due to lower gross refining margins (GRMs) at $4.9 a barrel (bbl). However, blended marketing margin at Rs 8.3 a litre was up 75 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Refining throughput and marketing volumes were in line with estimates.

The Cabinet has approved Rs 30,000 crore in LPG compensation to oil marketing companies (OMCs), which will be paid in 12 tranches over an undisclosed timeframe. BPCL’s share will be roughly 25 per cent, or about Rs 7,500 crore. Conservatively, analysts assume BPCL will receive around half of