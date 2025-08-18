Monday, August 18, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Large capex a key concern for BPCL amid crude oil price uncertainty

Large capex a key concern for BPCL amid crude oil price uncertainty

BPCL's Q1FY26 profit fell short of expectations as refining margins weakened, though marketing remained robust Analysts caution that rising capex could strain balance sheet

BPCL’s reported GRM of $4.9/bbl was below estimates. Refining throughput was in line at 10.4 mmt, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y. | Photo: Shutterstock

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s (BPCL’s) operating and net profit came in below expectations in Q1FY26, due to lower gross refining margins (GRMs) at $4.9 a barrel (bbl). However, blended marketing margin at Rs 8.3 a litre was up 75 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Refining throughput and marketing volumes were in line with estimates.
 
The Cabinet has approved Rs 30,000 crore in LPG compensation to oil marketing companies (OMCs), which will be paid in 12 tranches over an undisclosed timeframe. BPCL’s share will be roughly 25 per cent, or about Rs 7,500 crore. Conservatively, analysts assume BPCL will receive around half of
