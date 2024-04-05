Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Breakout stocks: CoForge, TechM, Sonata can rally up to 14%, suggest charts

The Nifty IT index as underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 so far this year. Will the upcoming Q4 results revive sentiment at these counters? Charts suggest that these 4 IT stocks look promising.

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 12:25 PM IST
The Nifty IT index has underperformed so far this calendar year, with a loss of 0.7 per cent, as against a 3.5 per cent rally in the benchmark NSE Nifty index. In fact, the latter has scaled newer heights in recent trading sessions, whereas the IT index has still failed to hit a new high post January 2022. In comparison, the Nifty IT is still 10.5 per cent shy from its peak at 39,447.

With just a week to go for the Q4 earnings season to start, will this revive sentiment at these counters? For the records, TCS shall kick-in the

Also Read

Nifty IT index surges 3%; Mastek, Sonata, Mphasis, Coforge rally up to 9%

Here's why shares of Coforge will be in focus on Monday, March 4

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Downtrend on charts for Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma: Check key levels

Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank overbought on charts: How to trade?

Securities tribunal gets new presiding officer, new technical member

Indraprastha Medical zooms 20% after HDFC Bank offloads 3% stake

Rate sensitive shares trade firm as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

FPI inflows in Indian shares hit 3-month high in March: NSDL data

Zomato hits new high in subdued market; stock zooms 55% thus far in CY24

Topics : Market Outlook Trading strategies Market technicals stocks technical analysis technical charts Coforge Tech Mahindra Mastek Sonata Software Stocks to buy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon