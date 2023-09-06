Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Brent crude oil breezes past $90 a barrel; analysts see more upside

Saudi Arabia and Russia have announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, amounting to a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) cut for another three months till December

Crude oil
Web Exclusive Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 8:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Brent crude oil prices shot past $90 a barrel (bbl) on Tuesday for the first time after November, up nearly 9 per cent in the last fortnight alone. The recent

Also Read

Gold prices rise to reach Rs 60,160, silver prices unchanged at Rs 77,600

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Analysts cautious on OMCs; fuel price cut, uneven oil demand key overhangs

MCX Crude Oil may break Rs 5,000-mark; Natural Gas remains weak

Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts

Sebi faces an uphill battle: Why 'finfluencers' will always find addicts

Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices slide as oil prices hit 10-month high

FMCG index may see pullback rally; Metal index ripe for profit booking

The great reversal: India back on FPI radar in 2023, overtaking China

Oil goes past $90 a barrel after Saudi Arabia, Russia prolong cuts

Topics : Markets Oil price rise Brent crude oil Globlal crude oil prices Brent crude highest crude oil supply Crude Oil market oil market

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesJanmashtami 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon