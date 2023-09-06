Brent crude oil breezes past $90 a barrel; analysts see more upside

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 8:14 AM IST

Oil goes past $90 a barrel after Saudi Arabia, Russia prolong cuts

The great reversal: India back on FPI radar in 2023, overtaking China

FMCG index may see pullback rally; Metal index ripe for profit booking

Sebi faces an uphill battle: Why 'finfluencers' will always find addicts

Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Gold prices rise to reach Rs 60,160, silver prices unchanged at Rs 77,600

Brent crude oil prices shot past $90 a barrel (bbl) on Tuesday for the first time after November, up nearly 9 per cent in the last fortnight alone. The recent

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 8:15 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com