Q4 impact: Britannia stock up 10%, logs sharpest intraday gain in 18 months

Shares of Britannia Industries surged nearly 10 per cent to Rs 5,199.60, its sharpest intra-day rally in past 18 months, on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on expectations of improvement in outlook. Further, the company's board has recommended the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (FY24) @ 7350 per cent i.e., Rs 73.5 per equity shares of Re 1 each.

The stock of packaged foods company recorded its sharpest intra-day surge since November 2022, when it rallied 10.2 per cent. At 11:51 am; Britannia was quoting 8 per cent higher at Rs 5,116, as compared