Brokerages cautious about stocks of city gas distribution companies

The Indian gas sector has faced geopolitical challenges due to the fears of supply disruptions amid the ongoing West Asian conflict. This has pushed up LNG prices. The sector is also facing increasing competition from electric vehicles (EVs) that cut into demand for CNG vehicles. However, CNG is still more cost-effective than petrol or diesel, and EVs have not gained enough penetration yet. Domestic cooking use demand is stable.

Here’s a round-up of Q4 results from some of the majors in the gas sector. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) declared Q4FY24 results where operating profit and net profit of Rs 520 crore