Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Brokerages cautious about stocks of city gas distribution companies

The gas sector faces competition from EVs that cut into demand for CNG vehicles

Oil and gas Ship shipping trade
Premium

Representational Image

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian gas sector has faced geopolitical challenges due to the fears of supply disruptions amid the ongoing West Asian conflict. This has pushed up LNG prices. The sector is also facing increasing competition from electric vehicles (EVs) that cut into demand for CNG vehicles. However, CNG is still more cost-effective than petrol or diesel, and EVs have not gained enough penetration yet. Domestic cooking use demand is stable.

Here’s a round-up of Q4 results from some of the majors in the gas sector. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) declared Q4FY24 results where operating profit and net profit of Rs 520 crore
Topics : oil and gas reserves oil sector City gas distribution bidding Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon