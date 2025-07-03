Brokerages remain cautious on Asian Paints despite recent rally in stock

Shares of the largest Indian paint company, Asian Paints, hit a two-month high of ₹2,464, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the paint company has bounced back nearly 5 per cent from Wednesday’s low, shrugging-off the probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The stock, which has outperformed the Nifty50 over the past month, delivering 7.8 per cent returns compared to 3.5 per cent for the benchmark, ended the day a tad higher.

The CCI has ordered its director general (DG) to investigate allegations of misuse of