Brokerages positive on medium-term prospects of Torrent-JB Chemicals merger

Despite steep premium and short-term earnings dilution, analysts expect Torrent Pharma's acquisition of JB Chemicals to be value accretive in the medium term

Torrent plans to merge JB Chemicals with itself, expanding its product portfolio, enlarging its field force, and rationalising manufacturing capacities. | Photo: Shutterstock

Ram Prasad Sahu
Despite the acquisition premium and near-term earnings dilution, brokerages are positive on the prospects of Torrent Pharma (Torrent) after it announced a ₹25,689 crore deal to acquire JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (JB Chemicals). Given the synergies, execution track record, and minimal therapeutic overlap, analysts expect the deal to be value accretive over the medium term. Post-merger, Torrent is expected to break into the top five pharmaceutical companies in India, with a combined revenue base of ₹15,400 crore. The merger is expected to be completed over the next 15–18 months.
 
Torrent is paying 6.6 times JB Chemicals’ FY25 revenues and 40
