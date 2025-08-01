Brokerages size up US's trade punch: Tariff impact seen as limited

Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian goods rattled markets, with the BSE Sensex dropping nearly 800 points intraday before staging a smart recovery. Brokerages are hopeful that the final tariff may land lower — 15–20% — as both nations continue to negotiate a solution. Here’s how brokerages are reading the situation:

Goldman Sachs

· A 25% tariff, if enforced, would moderately dent earnings due to India’s low export exposure

· Only 2% of MSCI India’s total revenues come from goods exports

· Every 5-percentage point increase in US tariffs could shave