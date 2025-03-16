Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / BSE 500 stocks lag consensus targets amid sustained market selloff

BSE 500 stocks lag consensus targets amid sustained market selloff

TARGET PRACTICE: Moving goalposts leave stocks swinging for the fences but striking out

MARKET, TARGET
Premium

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail investors often use brokerage price targets to pick stocks, but this approach has struggled when measured against actual stock performance over the past year.
 
Currently, 64 per cent — 286 out of 445 stocks in the BSE 500 — are trading below their consensus targets from a year ago, weighed down by a five-month market selloff.
 
Among the biggest underperformers are Rajesh Exports, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tanla Platforms, IndusInd Bank, Honasa Consumer, and Sonata Software, all trading well below their projected values. 
 
Conversely, stocks such as Hitachi Energy India, Godfrey Phillips India, Dixon Technologies (India), Aegis Logistics,
Topics : Retail investors Market sell off Brokerages BSE 500

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon