BSE 500 stocks lag consensus targets amid sustained market selloff

Retail investors often use brokerage price targets to pick stocks, but this approach has struggled when measured against actual stock performance over the past year.

Currently, 64 per cent — 286 out of 445 stocks in the BSE 500 — are trading below their consensus targets from a year ago, weighed down by a five-month market selloff.

Among the biggest underperformers are Rajesh Exports, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tanla Platforms, IndusInd Bank, Honasa Consumer, and Sonata Software, all trading well below their projected values.

Conversely, stocks such as Hitachi Energy India, Godfrey Phillips India, Dixon Technologies (India), Aegis Logistics,