BSE: Analysts cautious as derivatives expiry swap puts earnings at risk

Shares of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) nosedived 6 per cent on Wednesday, as the market regulator allowed a swap in equity derivatives settlement days with its rival, the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) permitted derivatives contracts on the NSE to expire on Tuesdays, from the current Thursday expiry. As per the street's expectations, BSE moved to shift its expiry to Thursday, from the current Tuesday.

The current expiry days will remain in effect until August 31. Starting in September, both exchanges will transition to their newly designated days. NSE had initially planned to