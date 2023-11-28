This stock has delivered over 20% returns in each of the last five months

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Shares of the BSE hit a new high at Rs 2,280, as they surged 5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), extending its rally on expectation of strong earnings after the exchange’s success in the derivatives segment.In past three months, the stock has zoomed 152 per cent, while, in past six months, it has skyrocketed 322 per cent. In last five consecutive months, the stock has given over 20 per cent returns to investors. Thus far in the month of November it has rallied 22 per cent, while in October has surged 44 per cent. In July, it soared 33 per cent, followed by 26 per cent in August and 22 per cent in September.

Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

