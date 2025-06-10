BSE, MCX, IEX: Which exchange stock is worth your portfolio?

Shares of exchanges - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India in particular are seen trading at life-time highs in recent days on the back of a strong rally at these counters. BSE share price has appreciated over 28 per cent in the last 13 trading sessions, after the stock turned ex-bonus in the 2:1 ratio. The stock has been a major outperformer so far in the calendar year 2025, having zoomed over 71 per cent. In comparison, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index has advanced 6 per cent