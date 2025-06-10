Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / BSE, MCX, IEX: Which exchange stock is worth your portfolio?

BSE, MCX, IEX: Which exchange stock is worth your portfolio?

BSE and MCX share prices trade at all-time high levels. Technical chart suggests a likely positive bias for MCX and IEX stocks, while BSE may witness high volatility in the near-term.

BSE
premium

Technical charts suggest that BSE, MCX and IEX share prices can potentially rally up to 19% from present levels. (Photo: PTI)

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of exchanges - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India in particular are seen trading at life-time highs in recent days on the back of a strong rally at these counters.  BSE share price has appreciated over 28 per cent in the last 13 trading sessions, after the stock turned ex-bonus in the 2:1 ratio. The stock has been a major outperformer so far in the calendar year 2025, having zoomed over 71 per cent. In comparison, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index has advanced 6 per cent
Topics : BSE stocks MCX IEX shares Trading strategies Stock tips Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations technical calls technical charts stocks technical analysis The Smart Investor Market trends Indian stock exchanges
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon