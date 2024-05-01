BSE now corners a fifth of derivatives market share amid wider acceptance

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) has seen its market share go past the critical 20 per cent mark in the derivatives segment, intensifying its battle with bigger rival — the National Stock Exchange (NSE) — which, less than a year ago, had a monopoly in this space.

In April, the average daily trading volume (ADTV) for BSE stood at Rs 89 trillion, accounting for 20.6 per cent of the overall ADTV of Rs 432 trillion (based on notional volumes for options).

Last month, the ADTV for NSE saw a month-on-month decline for the second straight month to Rs 343 trillion, indicating that