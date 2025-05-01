BSE seeks Sebi approval to launch monthly contracts for several indices

Stock exchange BSE has sought approval from the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to offer monthly derivative contracts for 2–3 more indices. These include the recently launched BSE 150 index and a few thematic indices, said people aware of the developments.

The approvals would be crucial for the exchange to gain market share in the F&O segment. Sources indicate that it may take some time before the regulator gives the green signal, as there are several regulatory changes and proposals around F&O taking shape, including delta calculation and limiting expiry days to two.

Since September 2024,