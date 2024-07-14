Budget & Markets: Stocks deliver positive returns 1-month after, shows data

The one-month post-Budget period is generally favourable for equity markets, as indicated by analysis of Budgets over the past decade by US-based brokerage Bank of America (BofA).

Out of 11 occasions, the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty saw positive returns in eight instances, with average one-month gains of 5.7 per cent.

In comparison, the market ended with gains in six instances and losses in five instances one month before the Union Budget, averaging a negative return of 0.2 per cent. However, this time, market sentiment appears more exuberant, with the Nifty rising 5 per cent over the