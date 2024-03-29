Bull run to continue for realty shares, analysts advise buying the dips

Shares of realty firms have retreated on the bourses recently in line with the correction in the broader markets. Real estate developers Sunteck Realty, Sobha Ltd and Brigade Enterprises have plunged 14 per cent, 10 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, on a month to date (MTD) basis. Others such as Godrej Properties, Mahindra Lifespaces and DLF have shed 5-8 per cent.

At the index level, Nifty Realty too is down 2.3 per cent MTD against a 0.9 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Analysts, however, maintain optimism on the sector and suggest using the current weakness to accumulate