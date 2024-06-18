The NSE Nifty 50 index has gained 0.9 per cent in the last four straight days as trading sentiment remained upbeat on hopes of continuity in reforms during Modi 3.0 tenure.

At the same, the Nifty June futures advanced almost 0.9 per cent in the same period, trading at par with the spot Nifty in the last two sessions. The open interest was down by 1.3 per cent, mainly on account of short-covering by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). The FIIs net longs index futures rose from 34.25 per cent to 47.50 per cent as of June 14.

Meanwhile, out of