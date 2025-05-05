Monday, May 05, 2025 | 09:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Buybacks grind to a halt after tax burden shifts from firms to shareholders

Share buybacks have nearly disappeared post October 2024 as new tax rules impose higher liability on shareholders, making dividends a simpler and more efficient route

The most recent shift in tax incidence has, once again, altered the landscape | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Share buybacks have all but disappeared following a rule change on October 1 last year that shifted the tax burden from companies to shareholders. Under the revised norms, buyback proceeds are taxed as dividends at the shareholders’ applicable income-tax rates, significantly increasing the liability for high-networth individuals and institutional investors in the highest tax bracket.
 
Since the change, only two buybacks have been completed: A ₹360 crore repurchase by ferro alloys manufacturer Nava and a ₹72 crore offer by online matrimonial services provider Matrimony.com.
 
“Buybacks have dried up since the tax-rule change, which aligned their taxation with dividends. Despite a
