Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

While the Covid-19 period saw CEO transitions take a back seat, Jefferies said that businesses are now dealing with changed macro / geopolitical situations

Puneet Wadhwa
Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
A change in the corner office, especially of a chief executive officer (CEO) of a company, may not have much bearing on the company's stock performance, suggests a recent study by Jefferies, which analysed 72 CEO transitions over the last 5 years among large listed companies.
"The impact of CEO transition is fairly even for stocks, with about half (53 per cent) of the events not producing any change in the relative performance of the stock i.e. stocks outperforming leading up to the transition continued to outperform post transition as well. Ditto for underperforming stocks," wrote Mahesh Nandurkar, managing director at Jefferies in a recent note with Abhinav Sinha.

Topics : Markets | CEOs | Jefferies | India Inc

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

