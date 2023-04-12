K Krithivasan to take over as CEO of Tata Consultancy Services from June 1



Krithivasan during the media briefing said that his immediate focus will be to meet customers. "The immediate agenda is to meet all our customers. All these years I have been focused on the BFSI vertical, now I want to be focused on the non-BFSI side of the business too," he added. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Wednesday that interim CEO K Krithivsan will take over the charge of the company on June 1, 2023. Rajesh Gopinathan, the currency CEO and MD will continue to assist him in a smooth transition till end of September 2023.



When asked if he would want to make any changes to the recent restructuring that the company had announced, Krithivasan added, "The structure was put in place after much consultation and deliberations. If there is a demand we may tweak it a bit," he said. Gopinathan added that over the next six to eight weeks he and Krithivasan would be extensively travelling to meet clients.

Last month, TCS announced that Gopinathan has decided to step down of his current role and also resign from the company to pursue other interests. He has been with TCS for over 22 years and has been at the helm of the company for six years.