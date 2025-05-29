Can IFCI share price hit ₹100-mark in coming days? Trading strategy here

IFCI stock has zoomed almost 90 per cent in the last three weeks. The stock from levels of ₹39.24 on May 9 has rallied to a high of ₹74.50 on Thursday, May 29. The stock had hit a life-time high of ₹91.40 in July 2024, which at present is also the 52-week high. Whereas, the 52-week low of the stock stands at ₹35.67. Amid the present rally, the stock has conquered key moving averages across time-frames. IFCI stock is now seen trading above its long-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) on a consistent basis, after a gap of nearly