Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Can Sensex, Nifty breakout this week? Check support, upside target levels

Can Sensex, Nifty breakout this week? Check support, upside target levels

Indian benchmark stock indices, the Sensex and the Nifty have been consolidating for the last seven weeks; Will the RBI jumbo rate cut trigger an upside breakout? Here's what the charts say.

bse
premium

Weekly Market Outlook: The BSE Sensex can potentially surge to 84,240 levels, and the Nifty to 25,900, suggest technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity benchmark indices - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index witnessed a consolidation in the last seven trading weeks.  On Friday, the market ended on a firm note after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a higher-than-expected interest rate cut of 50 basis points (bps), and a surprise 100 reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) in a phased manner. Is this news good enough to trigger a breakout on the upside for the benchmark indices? Here's what the Sensex and Nifty charts indicate.  Catch
Topics : Market - Weekly Technical Analysis Markets Sensex Nifty Market Outlook Nifty Outlook stock market trading Market technicals Market trends The Smart Investor BSE Sensex
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon