Capital Goods index hits record high; Thermax, CG Power rally up to 14%

The S&P BSE Capital Goods index hit a new high at 63,840.34, up 1.2 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trade, on the back of strong rally in multinational companies (MNCs) stocks from the sector led by Thermax, Schaeffler India, Siemens, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, SKF India and Honeywell Automation India. These stocks have rallied up to 14 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

At 11:11 am; the S&P BSE Capital Goods index was up 0.64 per cent, as compared to 0.22 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the past six months, the index