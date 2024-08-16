Capital goods, pharma, auto sectors shine with strong profit growth in Q1

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25), the capital goods, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors achieved impressive growth rates of 25-34%, leading the way. Metals, banking, insurance, information technology (IT) services, and defence manufacturers also performed well. In contrast, oil and gas, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and cement companies lagged behind. Most sectors saw year-on-year (Y-o-Y) expansion in operating profit margins, driven by lower raw material and labour costs, with automotive and capital goods benefiting the most. However, oil and gas and FMCG reported Y-o-Y margin declines. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, along with