Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Capital goods, pharma, auto sectors shine with strong profit growth in Q1

Capital goods, pharma, auto sectors shine with strong profit growth in Q1

IT Services and FMCG companies reported a slight uptick in revenue growth in Q1FY25, but their growth remains in low single digits

q1 results, company quarter 1
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Krishna KantRam Prasad Sahu
10 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:30 AM IST
In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25), the capital goods, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors achieved impressive growth rates of 25-34%, leading the way. Metals, banking, insurance, information technology (IT) services, and defence manufacturers also performed well. In contrast, oil and gas, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and cement companies lagged behind. Most sectors saw year-on-year (Y-o-Y) expansion in operating profit margins, driven by lower raw material and labour costs, with automotive and capital goods benefiting the most. However, oil and gas and FMCG reported Y-o-Y margin declines. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, along with

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon