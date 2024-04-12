High anticipation of capital market reforms in the full budget: Mahavir Lunavat of Pantomath

The markets are trading at record highs. MAHAVIR LUNAWAT, managing director at Pantomath Capital Advisors, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that he expects the new-age technology sector as one of the key sectoral opportunities over the next five years. Edited excerpts:

A recent report by Pantomath expects the mop up via the initial public offer (IPO) route in fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) at Rs 1 trillion. Aren’t you being over ambitious?

The optimism surrounding Rs 1 trillion mop-up via IPOs in FY25 is underpinned by a combination of robust market liquidity and a strong investor interest in fresh market entrants.