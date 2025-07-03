Cash turnover rises to 9-month high as equity market volumes climb

Equity cash segment turnover rose for a fourth consecutive month in June, while trading volumes for the derivatives segment slipped for a second month.

The rise in cash market volumes was underpinned by a fourth consecutive monthly gain, which lifted the benchmark Sensex and Nifty to their highest levels in nine months.

On the other hand, regulatory tightening continued to weigh on futures and options (F&O) trading.

The average daily turnover (ADTV) in F&O declined marginally to Rs 345.85 trillion—a four-month low. The combined cash market ADTV for NSE and BSE climbed to Rs 1.21 trillion in June, the highest