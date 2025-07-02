Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SAT quashes Sebi order against ex-Care Ratings MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi

SAT quashes Sebi order against ex-Care Ratings MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi

The tribunal said Sebi caused reputational and financial damage to Mokashi and wasted judicial time, while ignoring Justice BN Srikrishna's exoneration in the ratings case

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

In April 2023, Sebi had barred Mokashi from associating with any stock market intermediary for two years.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has overturned an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against Rajesh Mokashi, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Care Ratings.
 
In April 2023, Sebi had barred Mokashi from associating with any stock market intermediary for two years, alleging that he had interfered in the ratings process.
 
The SAT, in its order dated 27 June, noted that the action had caused “a colossal loss of judicial time and resources”, as well as “irreparable damage to the appellant’s reputation, financial loss, and loss of further opportunities”. As a result, the SAT has imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh on Sebi.
 
 
Sebi’s order had claimed that during Mokashi’s tenure from August 2016 to July 2019, he exerted undue influence on Care Ratings’ employees to secure favourable ratings for certain issuers, including Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). 

Also Read

Premiumshare market, trading

Sebi cracks down on 'pump and dump': How it works, what you should do

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Sebi's new executive director

ipo market listing share market

Shadowfax Technologies files confidential DRHP for ₹2,500-crore IPO

ipo market listing share market

Hero Motors refiles DRHP, raises IPO size to ₹1,200-cr; key details here

Meta

Meta on way to use Sebi's filter to weed out unregulated advisors

 
However, an earlier report by Justice B N Srikrishna had exonerated Mokashi, concluding that there was no substance to the allegations of his interference in the ratings of DHFL, Yes Bank, and Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (ILFS). Sebi had accepted Justice Srikrishna’s findings on all issues except the allegations related to DHFL.
 
The SAT’s order highlighted that Sebi’s whole-time member had “wholly misconstrued the findings” in Justice Srikrishna’s report.
 
The regulatory proceedings were initiated following whistle-blower complaints. In July 2019, Sebi had directed Care Ratings’ audit committee to conduct a forensic review of the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, Mokashi was asked to go on leave and was later terminated from his position at the rating agency.
 
“This is an unfortunate case in which the Sebi had directed Care to send appellant on leave till completion of the forensic audit… Though Justice B N Srikrishna report had returned a categorical finding that there was no evidence to suggest that the appellant had interfered with or influenced the rating decision, Sebi embarked upon another misadventure to conduct one more proceeding through its WTM,” noted the SAT order.
 

More From This Section

Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD and CEO of HDFC Bank

Will continue supporting HDB Financial post-IPO as well: HDFC Bank CEO

Housing society certificate will suffice for tax break

Keystone Realtors target ₹3,000 cr revenue with redevelopment projects

reit

Embassy REIT raises ₹1,550 crore through NCDs and term loan facilities

Larsen and Toubro

Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail link: L&T sets world record in tunnel building

RCom, reliance communication

SBI flags Reliance Comms loan as fraud; Anil Ambani's name sent to RBI

Topics : SEBI CARE Ratings penalty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon