Ceat completes $225 mn Camso buy to boost OHT, expand global presence

Tyre major CEAT has completed the acquisition of the Camso brand from Michelin at a valuation of $225 million. The acquired business focusses on compact construction tyres and tracks with an estimated revenue run rate of $130-150 million, at 50 per cent utilisation and an addressable market of $2 billion. Camso’s market share in compact construction premium tracks is 20 per cent while it is 10 per cent in the overall segment. The acquisition includes global ownership of the Camso brand along with two manufacturing facilities. Overall, CEAT’s share of the high-margin OHT (off highway tyres) and its international presence