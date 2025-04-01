Clearing corporation ownership shift remains shrouded with uncertainty

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) plan to hive off clearing corporations (CCs) from stock exchanges remains clouded with uncertainties related to profitability, working capital requirements, and contributions to the Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF), industry sources say.

Unless these areas are addressed, it will be challenging to transfer ownership of CCs away from stock exchanges, they add.

Last week, Sebi Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey flagged ownership of CCs as a key issue—alongside governance, technology and legal concerns—that must be resolved before approving the National Stock Exchange’s initial public offering (IPO).

In November 2024, Sebi proposed diversifying CC ownership,