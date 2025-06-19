CLSA, Morgan Stanley urge near-term caution on IT stocks

Global brokerages CLSA and Morgan Stanley have turned cautious on the Indian information technology (IT) sector and warn that the short-term outlook remains uncertain due to ongoing global economic concerns.

A double whammy for the IT sector sentiment on Thursday was US Federal Reserve's (US Fed's) downgrading of 2025 growth estimates for the economy to 1.4 per cent from 1.7 per cent earlier amid higher inflation.

As a result, the Nifty IT index slipped 1.54 per cent on Thursday in intra-day deals, with Oracle Financial Services, Coforge and LTIMindtree among the top losers. Tech Mahindra fell as much as 2.9