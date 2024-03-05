Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CLSA reiterates 'buy' on Star Health; sees 28% upside ahead

According to the report, Star has also rejected less claims till December FY24, though the company still had the highest rejection ratio

Star Health's IPO scrapes through as investment bankers prune OFS component
Web Exclusive Premium

Shivam Tyagi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hong Kong based investment group CLSA has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating for standalone health insurance major Star Health, keeping the target price unchanged at Rs 715, an upside of 28 per cent. This is based on a few green signals shown by the company. 

Star is the second largest health insurer in India(retail and group basis).

The company’s stock was trading 0.9 per cent lower at Rs 553 on Tuesday’s intraday deals. The stock’s value grew by mere 7.7 per cent in FY24 while the Nifty50 index grew by 29 per cent during the same period. 

CSLA in its recent

Also Read

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

Grasim enters paint biz with Birla Opus, aims Rs 10k cr revenue in 3 years

Bajaj Finance slides 5% as mgt flags rural, B2C stress post Q3 results

Aditya-L1 spacecraft takes selfie, images of Sun and moon from space

Bitcoin hits two-year peak breaking over $68,000, gains 50% in 2024

Platinum Industries lists at 33% premium over issue price in strong debut

Adani's first bond issue sees massive comeback to international market

Exicom Tele-Systems makes robust debut; lists 86% higher over issue price

Tata Motors demerger: Stock can potentially rally another 27%; hints chart

Topics : buzzing stock Star Health Insurance Health Insurance Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon