CLSA reiterates 'buy' on Star Health; sees 28% upside ahead

Hong Kong based investment group CLSA has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating for standalone health insurance major Star Health, keeping the target price unchanged at Rs 715, an upside of 28 per cent. This is based on a few green signals shown by the company.

Star is the second largest health insurer in India(retail and group basis).

The company’s stock was trading 0.9 per cent lower at Rs 553 on Tuesday’s intraday deals. The stock’s value grew by mere 7.7 per cent in FY24 while the Nifty50 index grew by 29 per cent during the same period.

