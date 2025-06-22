Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Co-investment may slip its leash as rules relax for big-ticket plays

Co-investment may slip its leash as rules relax for big-ticket plays

Compliance walls could begin to crack as sovereign and pension money nose their way in

Nifty 50 index, stock market volatility, Nifty support and resistance levels, global economic impact on markets, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, MDSL stock news, government stake sale, offer for sale MDSL, global index inclusion, passive fund inflows, Nif
premium

Many deep pocketed institutions have embraced co-investment, according to the India Private Equity Report 2025 by consultancy Bain & Company.

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Regulatory changes could give further momentum to a segment that has gained increasing traction since 2022.
 
Co-investment under the portfolio management services (PMS) route accounted for less than ₹50 crore in assets and involved fewer than a dozen clients for much of 2022. Since then, assets under management have risen to ₹3,812 crore across 535 clients as of April 2025, according to the latest regulatory data. The recent changes may open the door to greater investment from sovereign wealth and pension funds, experts say.
 
Co-investment is a practice followed by alternative investment funds (AIFs), which often pool money from wealthy
Topics : investment in India PMS investors The Smart Investor Markets Alternative Investment Funds portfolio management services
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon