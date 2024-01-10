Cochin Shipyard soars 8% on turning ex-split; up 148% in 6 months

Shares of Cochin Shipyard hit a new high of Rs 722.90, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock turned ex-date for the sub division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.

In past six months, the stock has zoomed 148 per cent, as compared to a 9 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

At 09:59 AM; Cochin Shipyard was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 702.15, as compared to 0.06 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined nearly 4.6 million