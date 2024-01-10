Sensex (    %)
                        
Cochin Shipyard soars 8% on turning ex-split; up 148% in 6 months

The company had fixed January 10 as the Record Date for the proposed 1:1 stock split.

A complete Indian bid for $7-bn LNG tender
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Shares of Cochin Shipyard hit a new high of Rs 722.90, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock turned ex-date for the sub division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.

In past six months, the stock has zoomed 148 per cent, as compared to a 9 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

At 09:59 AM; Cochin Shipyard was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 702.15, as compared to 0.06 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined nearly 4.6 million

Topics : Buzzing stocks Cochin Shipyard Stock Split stock market rally stock market trading Market trends Shipping industry PSU stocks

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

