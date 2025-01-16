Colombo Stock Exchange to get NCDEX help in commodity derivatives trading

India’s leading agriculture commodity exchange, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), for setting up a comprehensive framework for commodities and derivatives trading.

The agreement will enable knowledge transfer between the two exchanges where they will share expertise in product designing and development, trading systems and regulatory framework, sources said.

It will also involve assistance for setting up advanced trading and operational systems, capacity building by conducting training programmes and infrastructure development, they said.

The understanding will also enable the development of a broad-level regulatory framework