Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Colombo Stock Exchange to get NCDEX help in commodity derivatives trading

Colombo Stock Exchange to get NCDEX help in commodity derivatives trading

The agreement will enable knowledge transfer between the two exchanges where they will share expertise in product designing and development, trading systems and regulatory framework, sources said

Commodities
Premium

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s leading agriculture commodity exchange, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), for setting up a comprehensive framework for commodities and derivatives trading.
 
The agreement will enable knowledge transfer between the two exchanges where they will share expertise in product designing and development, trading systems and regulatory framework, sources said.
 
It will also involve assistance for setting up advanced trading and operational systems, capacity building by conducting training programmes and infrastructure development, they said.
 
The understanding will also enable the development of a broad-level regulatory framework
Topics : sri lanka commodities NCDEX

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon