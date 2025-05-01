Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Common contract note rollout: Implementation hurdles force another delay

Common contract note rollout: Implementation hurdles force another delay

Sources say 11 custodians have confirmed readiness across both clearing corporations, with multiple mock tests conducted recently

deal contract handshake
Premium

Sources say 11 custodians have confirmed readiness across both clearing corporations, with multiple mock tests conducted recently

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ongoing implementation challenges have pushed back the launch of the common contract note framework to July 2025. Initially unveiled in May 2024 with a planned rollout for August 2024, the timeline was previously shifted to January 2025 and then March 2025.
 
“Market participants and foreign portfolio investors have cited operational hurdles, including system upgrades and the strain of recent regulatory changes, as key reasons for the delay,” a source explained.
 
“The regulator is focused on ensuring the entire ecosystem is prepared, even though the demand for a common contract note primarily comes from one market segment,” the source added.
 
A
Topics : News on Markets stock market rally share market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon