Common contract note rollout: Implementation hurdles force another delay

Ongoing implementation challenges have pushed back the launch of the common contract note framework to July 2025. Initially unveiled in May 2024 with a planned rollout for August 2024, the timeline was previously shifted to January 2025 and then March 2025.

“Market participants and foreign portfolio investors have cited operational hurdles, including system upgrades and the strain of recent regulatory changes, as key reasons for the delay,” a source explained.

“The regulator is focused on ensuring the entire ecosystem is prepared, even though the demand for a common contract note primarily comes from one market segment,” the source added.

