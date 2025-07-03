Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 09:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Competitive and margin pressures likely to cap upsides for DMart

Competitive and margin pressures likely to cap upsides for DMart

DMart's Q1FY26 pre-quarter update reveals slower-than-expected revenue growth and margin compression. Competitive pressures, particularly from quick commerce players, could weigh on future growth.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.
DMart is focused on expanding its retail footprint in non-metro towns, with only 2 out of 9 stores added in major cities.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Street reacted negatively to Avenue Supermarts’ (DMart) Q1FY26 pre-quarter update, with the stock down over 1 per cent at close. The standalone revenue of Rs 15,930 crore was up 16.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but was below analysts' estimates. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, growth was 10.2 per cent.
 
Net store additions stood at nine in the quarter, versus six in Q1FY25 and 28 in Q4FY25. The total store count reached 424. The same-store growth rate was around 3-4 per cent, while the implied or estimated operating profit margin was just below 8 per cent, compared to 8.7 per
