Competitive and margin pressures likely to cap upsides for DMart

The Street reacted negatively to Avenue Supermarts’ (DMart) Q1FY26 pre-quarter update, with the stock down over 1 per cent at close. The standalone revenue of Rs 15,930 crore was up 16.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but was below analysts' estimates. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, growth was 10.2 per cent.

Net store additions stood at nine in the quarter, versus six in Q1FY25 and 28 in Q4FY25. The total store count reached 424. The same-store growth rate was around 3-4 per cent, while the implied or estimated operating profit margin was just below 8 per cent, compared to 8.7 per