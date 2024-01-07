Consensus on framework for pricing transactions, deals important: Experts

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed two frameworks for pricing transactions related to listed companies upon confirmation of a rumour. These, according to legal experts, address issues left open in the earlier amendment, but reaching a consensus on one seems challenging.

Late in December, the market regulator sought comments on changes proposed in rumour verification norms through a discussion paper. Based on suggestions by the Industry Standards Forum (ISF), Sebi has emphasised the need for listed companies to confirm or deny only when there is a material price movement, and to do so within 24 hours