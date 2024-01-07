Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Consensus on framework for pricing transactions, deals important: Experts

Late in December, the market regulator sought comments on changes proposed in rumour verification norms through a discussion paper

SEBI
Premium

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed two frameworks for pricing transactions related to listed companies upon confirmation of a rumour. These, according to legal experts, address issues left open in the earlier amendment, but reaching a consensus on one seems challenging.

Late in December, the market regulator sought comments on changes proposed in rumour verification norms through a discussion paper. Based on suggestions by the Industry Standards Forum (ISF), Sebi has emphasised the need for listed companies to confirm or deny only when there is a material price movement, and to do so within 24 hours

Also Read

Shift in leadership landscape? Non-govt chiefs at financial regulators

2024's defining clash: AI vs regulators

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 5: Sobha, Dabur, Grasim, REC, Jupiter Wagons

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 17: Delhivery, IDBI Bank, TVS Motor, Oil-linked

Stocks to Watch today: Marico, OMCs, Sheela Foam, Suryoday SFB, defence

Street signs: Nifty to see sell-on-rise pattern, Jyoti CNC GMP at 23%, more

Liquor stocks raise a toast to premiumisation trends, margin gains

Bond sales hit record pace as emerging markets see year of risks ahead

Budget 2024: What fintech companies are expecting from FM Sitharaman

FPIs infuse Rs 4,800 cr in equities in first week of Jan on economic boost

Topics : SEBI Stock Market Regulators stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon