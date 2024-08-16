India Inc earnings slow down in Q1FY25 despite operating margin gains

After four years of high double-digit growth in profits, corporate earnings of Indian companies hit a speed bump in the April-June quarter of 2024 (Q1FY25), leading to the risk of a downward revision in India Inc profit estimates for FY25 and volatility in the equity market.



Earnings growth slowed despite companies in most non-financial sectors reporting higher operating margins from lower commodity prices and a decline in interest costs.



Sectorally, the earnings slowdown was largely led by oil & gas companies, non-bank lenders, fast-moving consumer goods, cement and iron & steel firms. By comparison, banks, automotive companies,