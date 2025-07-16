Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Corporate margins, earnings soar as mkt concentration rises across sectors

Corporate margins, earnings soar as mkt concentration rises across sectors

The market concentration as measured by Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) was higher in six out of eight sectors in FY25 compared to that in FY15 and FY20

Over the past 10 years, corporate net sales have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7 per cent.

Krishna Kant Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Corporate India has exhibited strong pricing power in recent years, resulting in a steady rise in profit margins across many sectors despite fluctuations in raw material and energy prices, and a persistent slowdown in revenue growth. The margin expansion has been most pronounced in the post-pandemic period. 
This improvement in corporate margins has coincided with a steady rise in market concentration in key domestic sectors, as larger players have captured greater market share, either through mergers and acquisitions or through organic growth. 
Market concentration, as measured by the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI), was higher in six of eight sectors in FY25
