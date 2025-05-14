Cost reduction, higher prices key monitorables for Tata Steel stock

Tata Steel’s consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) at ₹ 6,560 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) declined 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but improved 11.1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.

Standalone Ebitda at ₹6,980 crore shrunk by 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.9 per cent Q-o-Q, impacted by lower steel realisation, partly offset by higher volumes.

The good news was better performance from the Netherlands operations.

Standalone blended realisation at ₹60,591 per tonne was lower by 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q. Standalone Ebitda per tonne at