Cost reduction, higher prices key monitorables for Tata Steel stock

Cost reduction, higher prices key monitorables for Tata Steel stock

Standalone blended realisation at Rs 60,591 per tonne was lower by 8.7 per cent YoY and 0.8 per cent QoQ

Tata Steel
Tata Steel spent ₹3,200 crore on capex in Q4FY25 for Kalinganagar expansion and Ludhiana electric arc furnace (EAF).

Devangshu Datta
May 14 2025

Tata Steel’s consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) at ₹ 6,560 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) declined 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but improved 11.1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.
 
Standalone Ebitda at ₹6,980 crore shrunk by 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.9 per cent Q-o-Q, impacted by lower steel realisation, partly offset by higher volumes.
 
The good news was better performance from the Netherlands operations.
 
Standalone blended realisation at ₹60,591 per tonne was lower by 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q. Standalone Ebitda per tonne at
