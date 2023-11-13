CP issuances fall to 1-year low in October as rates rise by 30 bps

Commercial paper issuances fell to a near one-year low in October, due to rising rates caused by tight liquidity conditions, according to market participants.

Commercial papers worth Rs 74,804 crore were issued in October, the lowest since October 2022. On a month-on-month basis, the issuances fell by around 38 per cent. September witnessed Rs 121,145 crore worth of issuances, according to data on the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

The rates on the short-term debt instrument rose by 30 basis points across tenures in October as the liquidity remained in deficit mode during the month, on the back of advanced tax outflows and goods and services tax payments.

“Commercial papers are usually taken up by mutual funds. And when the liquidity in the call rates is higher, the banks also don't keep money in the liquid fund. The overnight CBLO (Collateralised Borrowing and Lending Obligation) and call rates are higher. So, people rather than buying commercial papers would have chosen to park money in the CBLO. If the liquidity is negative, people borrow rather than lend to the market,” said Ajay Manglunia, Managing Director at JM Financial. “From here, we expect liquidity to be tighter, but not too much in the deficit or not in surplus mode,” he added.

Commercial papers are an unsecured form of short-term debt issued by corporations, which serves as a financial tool primarily directed at addressing immediate financial obligations.

The liquidity has largely remained in deficit since September 15. The deficit liquidity neared Rs 1.47 trillion on September 19, the highest since January 29, 2020, when the banking system liquidity deficit went up to Rs 3 trillion. The liquidity went into deficit mode on August 21 for the first time in the current financial year.

The Reserve Bank of India infused Rs 46,611 crore into the banking system on Sunday, followed by Rs 41,142 crore on Friday.

Also Read Paper stocks rally; Pakka, TNPL, Star, West Coast, JK Paper zoom up to 20% Paper stocks on a roll; Andhra, West Coast, TNPL, JK Paper rally up to 15% Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam? ED raids Rajasthan PCC president in paper leak case ahead of state polls Amazon's products may soon be delivered in recyclable paper packing Goldman Sachs loads up on Indian markets: Upgrades to 'overweight' Markets reverse Muhurat day gains, heavyweights drag down benchmark indices Elections to disrupt India stocks calm in 2024, says Morgan Stanley India's outward FDI falls 12.14% to $1.88 bn in October: RBI data This PSU co joins Rs 1-trillion m-cap club; zooms 127% in so far in 2023

“The rates on Commercial papers are going up because of tight liquidity, but issuers are reluctant to issue at higher rates, we as an industry are not getting incremental flows in short tenor schemes so investments in CPs are incrementally lower, that’s why the issuances might have fallen,” said Dwijendra Srivastava, Executive Vice President and CIO Debt at Sundaram Asset Management. “If the issuances keep on falling, then it will eventually lead to a mismatch, and fall in outstanding amounts,” he added.

Market participants expect the tight liquidity condition to persist in the current quarter. Meanwhile, a section of the market believes that the central bank might not conduct Open Market Operations (OMO) sales.

In his monetary policy statement, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the central bank might conduct OMO auctions to mop up liquidity.

The central bank had not given any timeline for OMO sales and said it would depend on the ongoing liquidity situation.