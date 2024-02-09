Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CPSE index cracks 5% on profit booking; PFC, RVNL, MSTC tank up to 16%

In the past one month, the CPSE index has rallied 19 per cent, while, in three months, it has soared 53 per cent

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) tumbled up to 16 per cent on Friday as investors booked profit in stocks with heavy volumes. At 11:04 am, the S&P BSE CPSE Index was down 5.2 per cent, as compared to 0.22 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Senex.

The S&P BSE CPSE index is designed to measure the performance of CPSEs listed on BSE. CPSEs are companies for which 51 per cent or more of the direct shareholding belongs to the Central Government of India.

The CPSE index had hit a record high of Rs 3,685.31 on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Also Read

CPSE stocks on a roll; BEML Land, NBCC, Engineers India rally up to 20%

Mahanagar Gas soars 7% as PAT more-than-doubles in Q2, margins expand

Rail stocks in demand: Titagarh, IRCON, RailTel, RVNL rally up to 19%

REC Ltd, RVNL sign Rs 35,000 crore MoU to finance infrastructure projects

3 CPSE stocks are locked in 20% upper circuits, hitting multi-year highs

Escorts Kubota plunges 10%, hits 5-month low on disappointing Q3 results

Indian bond traders await fresh supply of debt, yields turn flattish

Will ITC break Rs 400-mark as BAT mulls stake sale? Here's what chart say

Zomato rallies 5%, hits 2-year high on healthy December quarter results

After beating HK mkts, India surpasses trading volumes of HK Exchange

Topics : Buzzing stocks CPSEs Markets stock market trading Market trends CPSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon