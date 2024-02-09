CPSE index cracks 5% on profit booking; PFC, RVNL, MSTC tank up to 16%

Shares of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) tumbled up to 16 per cent on Friday as investors booked profit in stocks with heavy volumes. At 11:04 am, the S&P BSE CPSE Index was down 5.2 per cent, as compared to 0.22 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Senex.

The S&P BSE CPSE index is designed to measure the performance of CPSEs listed on BSE. CPSEs are companies for which 51 per cent or more of the direct shareholding belongs to the Central Government of India.

The CPSE index had hit a record high of Rs 3,685.31 on Thursday, February 8, 2024.