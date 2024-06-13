Strong prospects already priced in for Crompton Greaves after Q4 results

Good results for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24 and strong seasonal demand have led to strong investor interest in Crompton Greaves (CG) Consumer Electricals which is hitting new highs.

While there’s bullish consensus on the company’s future performance, the stock has gained over 40 per cent in the last six months and valuations may become stretched.

The Q4FY24 revenue rose 9.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,960 crore.

The ECD (Electronic Consumer Durables) revenue climbed 14.3 per cent YoY while lighting revenue was flat and the revenue of Butterfly Gandhimathi (which was merged in 2023) fell 12.2 per cent.

The gross margin expanded