Crude oil price drop likely to result in earnings downgrade for ONGC

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC’s) revenue for the fourth quarter of FY25 came in above estimates, driven by higher-than-expected crude oil and gas sales. Revenue stood at Rs 35,000 crore, supported by increased crude and gas volumes and steady value-added product sales. Realisation averaged $73.7 per barrel, at a discount of $3.1 per barrel to Brent.

Crude oil production was flat quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while gas production was flat Q-o-Q but declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses (Ebitdax) stood at Rs 19,000 crore (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y). However,