Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Dabur Q2 may be a blip, price fall may provide entry to long-term investors

Dabur Q2 may be a blip, price fall may provide entry to long-term investors

India revenue declined 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y, while international business grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y in constant currency (CC) terms

Dabur
Premium

Dabur’s performance in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25 was weak but in line with consensus.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dabur’s performance in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25 was weak but in line with consensus. Consolidated revenue declined 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to a temporary adjustment in general trade (GT) inventory. India revenue declined 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y, while international business grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y in constant currency (CC) terms.
 
Sales declined 5.5 per cent to Rs 3,030 crore. India revenue fell 7.6 per cent, though secondary growth was 2.3 per cent. Ebitda dropped 16 per cent to Rs 550 crore, and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) decreased 17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 430 crore.
Topics : Dabur India Dabur Q2 results FMCG companies FMCGs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon