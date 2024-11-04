Dabur Q2 may be a blip, price fall may provide entry to long-term investors

Dabur’s performance in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25 was weak but in line with consensus. Consolidated revenue declined 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to a temporary adjustment in general trade (GT) inventory. India revenue declined 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y, while international business grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y in constant currency (CC) terms.

Sales declined 5.5 per cent to Rs 3,030 crore. India revenue fell 7.6 per cent, though secondary growth was 2.3 per cent. Ebitda dropped 16 per cent to Rs 550 crore, and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) decreased 17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 430 crore.