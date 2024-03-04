Data Patterns extends rally post Florintree Capital exit; up 72% in 15 days

Shares of Data Pattern (India) continued at their upward march, hitting a new high of Rs 3,078 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade. In the past 15 trading days, the stock of the aerospace & defense company has zoomed 72 per cent as the Florintree Capital Partners divested over 10 per cent stake in the company via open market.

On February 16, Florintree Capital Partners, led by Mathew Cyriac, divested its entire 10.71 per cent stake (6 million equity shares) in Data Patterns, amounting to nearly Rs 1,100 crore.

The Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC acquired over 6 per